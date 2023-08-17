MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A rabid bat was recently discovered in Mount Pleasant, according to state health officials.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said a bat that was found near New Parrish Way and Dawn View Terrace tested positive.

The bat was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on August 14 and was confirmed to have rabies the following day.

No people or pets are known to have been exposed.

Still, state health officials say if you, your pet, or someone you know encountered the rabid bat, or another animal that potentially has rabies, you are asked to call DHEC’s Public Health Charleston office at 843-953-4713.

“Bats have tiny teeth and people don’t always realize they or a pet have been bitten,” said Terri McCollister, DHEC’s Rabies Program team leader.

Health officials say you should always assume a person or pet has potentially been bitten when:

They wake up to find a bat in a room, tent or living spaces;

A bat is found where children, pets or persons with impaired mental capacity (intoxicated or mentally disabled) have been left unattended; or

They have been in direct contact with a bat.

“Although bats can carry rabies, not every bat is infected with the virus. Bats are an important part of South Carolina’s ecosystems and deserve a healthy degree of respect just like all wild animals,” McCollister said.