Rabid raccoon located in West Ashley this week, DHEC says

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – State health officials say a raccoon in West Ashley has tested positive for rabies.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the rabid raccoon was located near Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and North Woodmere Drive this week.

The animal was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on September 23rd and was confirmed to have rabies on September 24th.

No exposures have been reported at this time.

“Keeping your pets up to date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family from this deadly virus,” said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC’s Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division. “Any mammal has the ability to carry and transmit the disease to humans or pets. The key to prevention is to stay away from wild and stray animals and keep your pets current on their rabies vaccinations.”

This raccoon is the 31st animal in Charleston County to test positive for rabies in 2020. There have been 126 cases of rabid animals statewide this year.