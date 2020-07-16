Racial justice forum today; focus on the “African American Experience”

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A community forum on racial justice is happening today in the Lowcountry.

The forum will be on the “African American Experience” starting with the arrival on Sullivan’s Island and will include the continued challenges faced today.

Organizers also hope to educate interpreters at historical sites, so they are more educated and comfortable telling these same stories.

The forum will start at 3 p.m. this afternoon at Fort Moultrie and will be led by National Action Network Leader, Rev. Nelson Rivers III.