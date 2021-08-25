Racial Justice Network to host Back-To-School Education Town Hall meeting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents, students, teachers, elected officials, and more are invited to the Back-To-School Education Town Hall Meeting, hosted by Racial Justice Network, set for August 26.

Esser III funding, mask protection, the Daniel Jenkins Academy, suspensions and expulsions, and student needs are all topics that will be discussed during the meeting.

The meeting will take place at Alfred Williams Community Life Center, located at 4441 Durant Avenue in North Charleston.

For more information, contact Elder James at (843) 532-0787 or Beverly Gadson-Birch at (843) 296-5652.