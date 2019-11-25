Railroad Crossing Closures Across Dorchester County

Dorchester County, S.C. (WCBD) – Norfolk Southern will be conducting several road closures beginning November 25th. Crews are unloading new rails in preparation for complete rail and crossing replacements in early 2020.

The Public Information Officer for Dorchester County tells News 2 that each railroad crossing will be closed for between 1-3 hours while off-load new rails.

Closures will begin near the Town of Summerville at Industrial Drive and work westbound towards Ridgeville. Traffic will be detoured while the work is in progress.

Closures are expected to take place in the following order:

Industrial Dr. near Summerville Mellichamp Rd. (Banks Construction) near Summerville Pete Ewers Dr. near Summerville Mallard Rd. Jedburg Community Orangeburg Rd. Jedburg Community Campbell Thicket Rd. Ridgeville Coburn Town Rd. Ridgeville Private Crossing Ridgeville

Work is scheduled between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and will continue until all crossings are complete.

Officials say railroad maintenance is not something that is “scheduled.” They explains that crews must be given track time by their dispatchers to do the maintenance work. Weather delays and equipment problems are also factored in with this type of work.