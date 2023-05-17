CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A storm system to our west will move along a cold front and could prompt scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A mixture of sun and clouds will give way to increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms – with a slight chance of rain through noon, according to Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

But the risk for thunderstorms across the Lowcountry will increase around 2:00 p.m. and through the evening hours, specifically around 8:00 p.m.

“With each one of these, heavy rain and some lightning are going to be your main threat,” said Marthers. “In fact, I think one to two inches of rain could fall in some areas. It’s going to be quite a prolific rain producer for some of us.”

This could result in some minor flooding in some neighborhoods when combined with the evening high tide.

There is an outside risk that one or two of these storms become severe “with a pocket or two of wind damage, perhaps a small hail report. But it’s not a very high risk,” Marthers said.

What to expect: Lightning, heavy rain at times, gusty wind, and perhaps a pocket or two of small hail are threats Wednesday afternoon and through the evening.

Temperatures will be in the mid-80s to near 90.

Showers will linger into Thursday with much cooler temperatures expected. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with a fairly gusty northeast wind.

We’ll slowly clear Friday with highs near 80 before warming into the mid-80s Saturday. Rain chances will be limited on both days with an increasing probability of scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday.