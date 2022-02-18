Check out these 5 Charleston-area wine bars

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It’s National Drink Wine Day! Whether you prefer red, white, or rosé, it is a day to uncork your favorite bottle and raise a toast.

And just in case you needed another excuse to celebrate, there is evidence that moderate wine drinking can lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, and Type II diabetes. Wine is full of antioxidants and can help boost your immune system, too!

So if you’re looking to try out a new wine or just want to celebrate, check out these 5 wine bars:

SAVI Cucina Wine Bar

Located in Mt. Pleasant’s Town Center, SAVI Wine Bar has an extensive wine list ensuring that everyone will be able to find one they like! In addition to wine by the glass selections, there are more than 150 bottles to choose from and an option for a sommelier-selected flight. SAVI has a full dinner menu and happy hour from 4-6 daily!

Ardoa Wine Bar

For those looking for a bit of a “choose-your-own-adventure” experience, check out Ardoa Wine Bar in Mt. Pleasant. Using self-service dispensers, customers can sample a variety of wines. Simply open the tap and let it flow! Worried about getting hungry? Ardoa has a few French-inspired options to snack on including charcuterie, foie gras, cheeses, and more.

Uncork Charleston

Another self-service wine bar, Uncork in Downtown Charleston has more than 40 wines to sip your way through. Customers can snack on a menu of gourmet charcuterie, cheeses, pasta, salads, sandwiches, tapas, and sweets. Uncork has a happy hour daily 5 pm-7 pm that features 15% off wine, half-off craft cocktails, and discounted select appetizers.

Accent on Wine

Head to either the North Charleston or Summerville location to try out Accent on Wine. In addition to a wine bar, there is also a shop, so customers can take their favorite bottle home with them. Offering over 30 wines by the glass and over 1000 by the bottle, Accent on Wine has a choice for every wine drinker. Is someone in your group not a huge fan of wine? They serve over 50 craft beers and a few nonalcoholic drinks that will pair perfectly with a cheeseboard.

Wine & Company

If you’re looking for a private way to celebrate, grab seven or more of your closest friends and family and head to Wine & Company in Downtown Charleston for a private tasting. When you enter, you’ll be greeted with a glass of bubbles to start your evening. Then you’ll be able to sample a hand-picked selection of 5 wines paired with cheeses and charcuterie. A sommelier will even be there to guide the group through the tasting.