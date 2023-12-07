CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You’ve heard the old saying, it takes a village to raise a child. for Ms. Frances Scott, mother of Senator Tim Scott, it’s more than a saying, it’s a way of life – one that she’s passionate about.

‘Raising Up the Lowcountry’ is helping single mothers rise to new levels. It’s a non-profit organization based in Charleston, committed to helping and supporting working single moms.

Ms. Scott founded the organization in 2017. “It does take a village, and you want to raise them up and show them there is a better life. It’s geared towards working single moms, helping them with financial literacy, personal development, and raising positive children in a negative world,” she said.

Scott went on to say, “I know about it quite well because I raised two boys as a single mom, and it’s not an easy job. It’s a hard difficult job, so that’s one reason why I started this foundation to really encourage, to motivate, and to let the single moms know there is someone there that cares about you, love you, and support you, and also understand the journey that you’re going through.”

The goal is to create healthy habits through coaching programs.

The foundation focuses on fitness, finances, cooking, parenting, career, and life skills, encouraging single mothers as they move toward a better life for themselves and their children.

Lakeeta Blake is the foundation’s director of community impact. She says, “When we build a community of mothers to come together, they get to find the different resources, other moms that are going through the things they’re going through.”

Ms. Scott says nearly 100 women have gone through their programs.

“It’s about educating the young ladies about finances, and of course, we’re learning more and more about insurance, which is very important. Finances to me is very important because you’re never taught that, most of the time you’re not taught that, so to learn more and more about finances, it not only helps for today, but it helps in the future, and you can also teach your children about finances,” said Scott.

Single mom Susan Lohrenz is one of the Raising Up the Lowcountry mothers. She says, “They are definitely making a difference for every single mom in the Lowcountry. They teach financial literacy classes. I’ve been to a homeowner’s workshop. I’ve gone to a starting a small business workshop, so there are all sorts of avenues. They’ll help you learn how to budget your money better so you’re not struggling every month.”

Lohrenz said she enjoys the community aspect of the organization “Where single moms can get together and really just relate to each other, and the struggles, and the triumphs of being a single mom raising some kids. It’s really uplifted my spirit. During my battle with cancer, she paid my car payment, she helped me. The organization helped me with my utilities one month, and just knowing I have someone I can count on who will always be there for me,” she said.

Scott is preparing for the Foundation’s annual fundraiser to keep the programs going.

“We’re extremely happy because that’s where we raise more funds for the single moms to be able to help them with housing, clothing and different things you run into,” she explained.

With one son with a distinguished military career and another who serves in the United States Senate, Scott works tirelessly to uplift families and is passionate about making a difference, offering a hand up.

“Most of the time, there is no one there for the single moms to encourage to motivate and even to show love, that someone sees you to show you love and kindness. I want single moms to realize and know that you never walk alone, and whatever I can do, or whatever the foundation can do, you have our support as much as we can support you and help you,” she said.

The Raising Up the Lowcountry Foundation’s annual fundraiser gala will be held Friday, December 8th at The Charleston Place. If you would like more information about the foundation and how you can help, click here.