CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System was recognized as the only 5-star medical facility in South Carolina for quality and patient satisfaction on Wednesday.

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has awarded Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System a 5-star rating for quality and patient satisfaction.

This is the first time CMS has included VA facilities in their annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.

Ralph H. Johnson VA Hospital, located in Downtown Charleston, was the only medical facility in South Carolina to receive this rating.