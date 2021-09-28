Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System now offering COVID-19 booster shots

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Veterans can now get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot through the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

A spokesman for the VA center says the decision follows the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation for a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to:

• People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.

• People aged 50 to 64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.

• People aged 18 to 49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk.

• People aged 18 to 64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

“The safety and care of Veterans is our top priority, as well as ensuring the health and welfare of our staff,” said Ralph H. Johnson VAHCS Director and CEO Scott Isaacks. “We remain deeply dedicated to doing our part to end this pandemic and we know that vaccinating as many eligible individuals as possible is the best way we can help our Veterans, our employees, and our community.”

Eligible veterans can call 843-789-6500 to schedule an appointment at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in downtown Charleston or at one of its community outpatient clinics in Hinesville and Savannah, Georgia, and in North Charleston, Goose Creek, Beaufort and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

National health officials say booster shots should be of the same type and manufacturer as your initial mRNA vaccine series. This means that individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.