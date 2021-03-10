Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center lowers vaccine eligibility to 50 and older

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center announced on Wednesday it will open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to more veterans.

Veterans who are age 50 and older can now book appointments to receive their COVID-19 vaccination at the North Charleston center.

Enrolled, eligible Veterans in the Charleston area can schedule appointments at the new North Charleston VA Outpatient Clinic located at 6450 Rivers Ave,” a spokesman for the center, H. Wayne Capps, told News 2.

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is slated to open in full capacity this summer, but it is currently being used as a temporary vaccination clinic to meet the demands of Veterans requesting the vaccination.

Veterans who are eligible for the vaccine under this expanded age category should call 843-789-6900 to schedule an appointment.

Officials say the appointment line will be available Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

As of Wednesday, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center has administered more than 31,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Veterans along the South Carolina and Georgia coast.

Veterans who have already been contacted by the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center and have a scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointment should keep the date and time of that appointment at the location scheduled.

To see a list of open VA Medical Hospital sites where appointments are available, please click here.