Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center works to end veteran homelessness

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is helping connect homeless veterans or veterans who are at risk of becoming homeless to the resources they need to get back on their feet.

They hosted the 20th annual Stand Down Against Veteran Homelessness event.

Local businesses, doctors, and legal advisers came together to offer their services to veterans for free.

The Community Resource and Referral Center offers services for veterans to get back on the road to stable housing and quality healthcare quickly.