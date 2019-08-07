“Random Acts of Freshness” events planned around the county

Georgetown County, SC – Georgetown County Parks and Recreation will host eight “Random Acts of Freshness” events at county facilities in August and September, beginning this week in Andrews. These events provide fresh produce, healthy snacks and other items to community members free of charge.
“We are very excited to be able to host these events as healthy eating is certainly a big part of our mission aimed at improving the quality of life for our residents,” said Beth Goodale, director of Georgetown County Parks and Recreation.
The schedule is as follows:
Aug. 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Andrews Senior Center, 102 E. Main St., Andrews
Aug. 22, 3-6 p.m. – Beck Rec. Center, 2030 Church St., Georgetown
Aug. 27, 9 a.m. to noon – Murrells Inlet Community Center, 4462 Murrells Inlet Rd.
Aug. 28, 3-6 p.m. – Andrews Pavilion, 105 N. Morgan Ave., Andrews
Sept. 6, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Howard Community Center, 1610 Hazard St., Georgetown
Sept. 12, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Choppee Recreation Center, 8259 Choppee Rd., Georgetown
Sept 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Georgetown Senior Center, 2104 Lincoln St., Georgetown
Sept. 19, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Waccamaw Regional Recreation Center, 83 Duncan Lane, Pawleys Island.