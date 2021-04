CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - More than one hundred South Carolinians have test positive for COVID-19 despite receiving both a first and second dose of a COVID-19 vaccination. Doctors say there was some known potential for people to test positive for the virus after being fully vaccinated.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control is calling them "breakthrough" cases, meaning the patients have completed the vaccination process before testing positive for the virus.State health officials say there have been 134 such cases so far in the Palmetto State and they're expecting the number to grow.