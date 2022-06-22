CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A rare piece of magic history is now on display at a downtown Charleston magic theater.

Holy City Magic now owns a set of needles owned and used by Harry Houdini for his famed “East India Needles” routine.

According to Holy City Magic owner and resident magician Howard Blackwell, the set of nickel-plated T. Hessin & Co. needles was made in England over 100 years ago and only four sets of Houdini’s nickles are in existence.

“From what I have been told, two sets are in museums and the other two, including mine, belong to private collectors,” Blackwell said.

In the “East India Needles” trick, Houdini would swallow a packet of roughly 25 needles and a large piece of thread. Then, he would pull the now-threaded needles out of his mouth.

“To me, these needles are special because I started performing my version of Houdini’s needles when I was 16 years old, and I now I open most of my shows at Holy City Magic with the needles routine,” Blackwell added.

Guests can see the needles, along with other historic magic memorabilia, on display at Holy City Magic with shows on Friday and Saturday nights.

The theater features magic, comedy, and variety shows every weekend. Evening shows are adults-only, while matinees are open to all ages.

Tickets for Holy City Magic are available here.