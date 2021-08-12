READ: CCSO releases internal investigation into the death of Jamal Sutherland

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released its internal investigation related to the in-custody death of Jamal Sutherland.

Sutherland, 31, died in the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center only a few hours after his arrest on a misdemeanor assault charge on January 5th, 2021.

He had been receiving treatment for mental health issues at Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health when an altercation occurred on January 4th – he was arrested by the North Charleston Police Department and taken to the detention center.

Detention officers attempted to extract Sutherland from his cell for a bond hearing, despite his confusion and mental state. During a short span of time, he was repeatedly struck with a taser, doused in pepper spray, and placed in a spit mask.

Detention Deputy Brian Houle and Sergeant Lindsay Fickett were involved in the situation. They were immediately placed on administrative leave for several weeks and have since been reassigned to administrative duties, which the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says lines up with their policy.

Both were terminated by Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano in May.

The report, released by CCSO on Thursday, details the events leading up to Sutherland’s death – including efforts to take him before a bond court judge.

It also provides information from each law enforcement personnel involved in the matter.