DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry realtor donated thousands of dollars to help a church recover from a recent fire.

Firefighters responded to First Emmanuel Baptist Church off Dorchester Road on June 15. The large fire consumed much of the building and caused the roof to collapse on the education center.

Jeff Cook, of Jeff Cook Real Estate, said the church has been important to his family over the years. He announced this week a $10,000 donation to help with the cost of repairing the church.

Pastor John Hill said the donation will help with costs not covered by insurance.

“We went on and had a tent, my son-in-law’s family owned a rather large tent. We were out there in 100+ degree weather- our attendance actually went up, our offering have gone up,” he said. “Our people are getting along well. God‘s blessing and we’re seeing miracles happen.”

Pastor Hill said the church has only missed one service, and that is the Prayer Meeting that would have taken place the night of the fire.