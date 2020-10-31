RECAP: Senator Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison meet for final debate ahead of elections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – We are just days away from Election Day, and Senator Lindsey Graham (R) and challenger Jaime Harrison (D), met Friday for their final debate in Columbia.

This Senate race has been getting national attention as current Senator Lindsey Graham is a known ally to President Donald Trump, and Jaime Harrison has shattered fundraising records this election cycle.

Friday night, both candidates took time to answer some tough questions. Several points of discussion centered around the Supreme Court:

“The left has declared war on all things conservative when it comes to the court.” Senator Lindsey Graham

“Why shouldn’t they just be fair and impartial, see, all of this politics is getting in the way of, I thought justice was supposed to be blind.” Jaime Harrison

Both candidates also discussed climate change, with Senator Graham saying he is pro solar, wind, and nuclear energy — but is staunchly opposed to the Green New Deal.

“I believe climate change is very real, that’s why I am one of the members of the climate solution caucus in the Senate…you don’t have to destroy the economy to save the environment.” Senator Lindsey Graham

Harrison says it’s time for more dramatic steps to be taken when it comes to climate change:

“Right now we are on a course to leave it off worse off, listen, it is not good enough now, to just say you believe climate change is real.” Jaime Harrison

Both candidates, however, agreed when the conversation shifted to racial inequality and police brutality. They also both believe that law enforcement officers are expected to fill too many roles in the current system.

