RECAP: VP Mike Pence visits The Citadel to support Nancy Mace campaign

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Vice President teamed up with a local candidate Tuesday to try and win a Congressional seat for Republicans. Vice President Mike Pence made a trip to Charleston to campaign for Nancy Mace, who’s trying to knock Joe Cunningham out of Congress.

This visit marks Vice President Pence’s second visit to The Citadel in just six months:

“President Trump and I are supporting Nancy Mace, first because of who she is, and she made history here at The Citadel and we know she is going to make history when she arrives into Congress.” Vice President Mike Pence

Nancy Mace says she is thrilled to have the support of the White House behind her campaign:

“Today was an immense honor. To have the Vice President of the United States visit the first Congressional district that we’re going to win in November.” Nancy Mace

Mace is especially grateful for the support after so many changes to her campaign strategy because of COVID-19:

“If we didn’t have COVID-19, we would have had 500 people and a rally, instead we had 50 people in a room, for a very small tight knit fundraiser, so COVID-19 has dramatically changed the way that we campaign and the way that we raise money to campaign.” Nancy Mace

The Vice President is confident there will be a win in November, as well as for Mace’s support in getting President Trump elected for a second term:



“She will be a leader, a leader on National Defense, she will support the President’s agenda as we work to bring this economy all the way back, and I couldn’t be more proud to stand with her today here in Charleston. Vice President Mike Pence

There were both protestors and supporters of the Vice President waiting for his arrival. Many arrived with signs, and some shouted things like “No justice, no peace.”

