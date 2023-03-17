Stacker compiled a list of recently opened restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina from Yelp. Restaurants listed as hot and new were included. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out.

Rusty Bull Downtown Charleston

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4 reviews)

– Categories: Beer, Wine & Spirits

– Address: 337 King St Charleston, SC 29401

Sorelle

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Categories: American (New)

– Address: 88 Broad St Charleston, SC 29401

Southbound

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3 reviews)

– Categories: Wine Bars

– Address: 72 Cannon St Charleston, SC 29403

Hugh-Baby’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Categories: Barbeque

– Address: 1028 St Andrews Blvd Charleston, SC 29407

El Pollo Guapo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Categories: Tacos

– Address: 1130 Folly Rd James Island, SC 29412

Sommba Cocina & Cellar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7 reviews)

– Categories: Mediterranean

– Address: 1710 Shoremeade Rd Ste 450 Mt Pleasant, SC 29464

Coastal Snack Bar

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (7 reviews)

– Categories: Burgers

– Address: 608 Harbor View Rd Charleston, SC 29412

La Bonne Franquette

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (6 reviews)

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch

– Address: 652 St Andrews Blvd Charleston, SC 29407

Alcove Market

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2 reviews)

– Categories: Bagels

– Address: 320 Broad St Charleston, SC 29401

