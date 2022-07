Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out.

#6. Holey City Bagels

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3 reviews)

– Categories: Bagels, Coffee & Tea, Breakfast & Brunch

– Address: 43 Cannon St Charleston, SC 29403

– Opened: Opened 2 weeks ago

#5. Little Line

– Rating: 5 / 5 (4 reviews)

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Bakeries, American (Traditional)

– Address: 176 Line St Charleston, SC 29403

– Opened: Opened 3 weeks ago

#4. Sullivan’s Fish Camp

– Rating: 4 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Categories: Seafood, Cocktail Bars, Beer Bar

– Address: 2019 Middle St Sullivan’s Island, SC 29482

– Opened: Opened 6 weeks ago

#3. Cold Shoulder Gourmet

– Rating: 5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Categories: Sandwiches

– Address: 1684 Old Towne Rd Charleston, SC 29407

– Opened: Opened 4 weeks ago

#2. Rancho Lewis

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Categories: New Mexican Cuisine

– Address: 1503 King St Charleston, SC 29403

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

#1. Bonny’s Hideaway

– Rating: 4 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Categories: American (New), Cocktail Bars

– Address: 549 King St Charleston, SC 29403

– Opened: Opened 8 weeks ago

