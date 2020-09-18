Recognition day for POW’s and missing in action soldiers held at Joint Base Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It is National POW/MIA Recognition Day on Friday, September 18th.

The Joint Base Charleston is holding remembrance events to remember prisoners of war and those missing in action.

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, more than 81,900 Americans remain missing from WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf War, and other conflicts.

A vigil run kicked off around midnight as service members took turns running miles around JBC, carrying the POW flag.

The vigil run will continue throughout the afternoon.

On Friday morning, at 6:30 a.m., service members started reading the names of POW/MIA soldiers aloud. They will read the names until the closing ceremony at 4 p.m.

The POW/MIA Recognition Day closing ceremony at 4 p.m. will include a wreath-laying.