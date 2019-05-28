Record breaking heat: Protecting your plants

We are seeing record-breaking heat outside. But, this heat wave isn’t over and we still have all summer to go.

We wanted to know, how to keep your plants safe from the dehydrating weather, so we spoke with a plant expert!

First, watering correctly is key to keeping plants alive. Be sure to water early or late to get the most out of the water, not midday, when it will evaporate. Also, deep water 2 or 3 times a week, more often for newer plants than ones that are established.

Next, make sure you use a thick layer of mulch to protect roots from both heat and cold.

Also, provide shade when temperatures get over 90 degrees, as plants can also get sunburned.

And of course, make sure you are taking precautions to stay cool while in the garden.