Record-breaking travel expected at Charleston International Airport this holiday weekend

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A busy Fourth of July weekend is expected to break records at the Charleston International Airport.

Nearly 20,000 passengers flew in and out of the airport last Sunday. This is more than the total number of passengers who flew out of Charleston in August and September of last year.

“We’re in Charleston for five days to celebrate the Fourth of July,” Diane Nagel, who arrived in town Thursday.

“It’s been great,” said passenger John Grow. “I flew in from Kansas City today, they had a short layover in Nashville- my girlfriend, her son and I are going to Myrtle Beach.”

Despite the additional holiday traffic, travelers say things have gone smoothly so far.

They are expecting July to be the biggest travel month the airport has ever had. “We are running at about 118% of where we were July 2019; We’re about 20 points higher than the rest of the country,” said Elliott Summey, Chief Executive Officer at Charleston International Airport.

Airport officials remind you to arrive at least two hours before your flight for security and check in.