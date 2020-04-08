Record unemployment claims filed across SC; Senator Scott says federal funds are available

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCBD)– An historic number of Americans are applying for unemployment during the pandemic.

Many say they are still waiting on those benefits.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, DEW, says the federal funds are available, but the state’s system is overwhelmed.

State officials say it’s taking longer to get the money out due to the high number of claims.

“The facts are the bill has been approved. The resources are flowing at this point,” Senator Tim Scott said. He goes on to say, “My hope is that while they are overwhelmed and dealing with more requests than they can process—that the process will come quickly to an end.”

The agency says they are working to get the federal aid out to South Carolinians.

They are also updating the system every night to speed up the process.

Senator Tim Scott spoke with WSPA in Spartanburg about the number of people unemployed.

Scott says not to let the slow system discourage you from filing a claim online.

“So, that process, I won’t say that it’s a fast-moving process, but once you are in the system, you can expect that the state’s maximum of $326…and then the additional $600 from the federal government will be coming your way,” Scott said.

You cannot file a claim on the DEW website between 11 p.m. – 3:00 a.m.

The claim portal is unavailable during that time frame for a system update.