COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton Pillars 4 Hope will hold their annual Recovery Walk in September to bring awareness to mental health and substance abuse.

September is National Recovery month and as of August 31, more than 20 million Americans are recovering from substance use disorder, according to the White House.

A Recovery Walk will be held in Walterboro on September 17 to bring awareness to mental health and substance abuse while celebrating those recovering.

Hosted by CCSO and Colleton Pillars 4 Hope Peer Support and Prevention Programs, the event is meant to reduce the stigma associated with addiction.

Colleton Pillars 4 Hope by Colleton County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse offers substance abuse and addiction treatment to adults and adolescents. The organization treats alcohol and drug addiction.

Pillars 4 Hope patients will be in attendance to celebrate their recovery journey. Community members are invited to take part in the walk to show their support.

Participants will receive a t-shirt to wear during the walk.

The event will kick off from the IGA parking lot at 10 a.m.