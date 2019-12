LAKE HARTWELL, S.C. (WCBD) – The Army Corps of Engineers is collecting real Christmas trees to create fish habitats in Lake Hartwell.

The donated trees will be bundled together and anchored down throughout the lake.

Fishermen can also pick up the trees for personal use.

Officials say that you should anchor them in 8 to 12 feet of water and make sure to not put them in a main lake channel or near private docks.