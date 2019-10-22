Red Cross and Summerville Fire & Rescue will hold “Smoke Alarm Blitz”

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – With the colder temperatures making its way into the Lowcountry, the risk of home fires increases.

The American Red Cross and local fire department partners want to do everything possible to help families before a home fire ever breaks out.

On Saturday, October 26, volunteers from the Red Cross and members of the Summerville Fire & Rescue will be installing free smoke alarms and helping families create fire escape plans in the Brownsville neighborhood.

Studies have shown that families may have as little as two minutes to escape from a home fire.

This installation effort is part of the Red Cross Home Fire campaign, which aims to reduce the deaths and injuries caused by home fires by 25% by 2019.

As of today, the campaign has saved 65 lives in South Carolina.