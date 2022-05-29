NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – Seven people were displaced following an early morning fire at a townhome in North Charleston.

Crews with the North Charleston Fire Department responded to a row of townhomes, on Big Ben Court, just at 3:30 a.m., where they found flames coming from the back of the end townhome.

When firefighters arrived, everyone was out of the home.

Firefighters entered the home to extinguish the fire while other crew members searched the structure.

Fire did not spread to the adjacent townhome.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting the five adults and two children that are displaced from their home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.