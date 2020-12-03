Red Cross/Crews Subaru to hold blood drive on Monday, December 7th

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is currently down to a three-day supply of blood donations and needs your help to support the community amid the holiday season.

Schools, churches, and businesses are unable to host traditional blood drives this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But Crews Chevrolet is stepping in to offer a safe place this weekend.

Dozens of blood drives through Crews has helped the Red Cross collect 827 units of blood since March.

The blood drive will take place on Monday, December 7th from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Crews Subaru showroom on Rivers Avenue.

All CDC and Red Cross safety guidelines will be in place, and masks must be worn.

All donors will receive a free COVID-19 anti-body test, a complimentary certificate for an Oil & Filter change, tire rotation, safety inspection and more (89.95 value), plus you’ll be entered to win an “Outdoor Living Experience” powered by Suburban Propane.

To register & details: redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code CREWS. Walk-ins are always welcome but appointments are preferred.