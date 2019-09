A severe storm like Hurricane Dorian forces the cancellation of blood drives, which decreases donor turn-out in affected areas.

In order to meet the needs of the impacted hurricane areas throughout the coast, the Red Cross is asking you to give blood.

There is an urgent need for blood and platelet donations right now.

If you would like to donate, go to https://www.counton2.com/news/local-news/how-to-help-those-impacted-by-hurricane-dorian/ to find out where you can donate.