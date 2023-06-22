MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 and the American Red Cross are teaming up Thursday for a blood drive. It comes as the organization says there is an urgent shortage in blood donations.

Donors can stop by Summerville Presbyterian Church or the Omar Shrine Temple in Mount Pleasant between noon and 6:00 p.m. to help.

The donation process takes about an hour from start to finish.

Leaders with the Red Cross say donating blood saves lives and often see a drop in donations during the summer months.

“Usually in the summertime, we do get hit a lull in donations – because of vacations and people traveling – that we are really in demand for blood donation. The need is there. You can help save up to three lives,” said Chris Heyburn with the American Red Cross.

While walk-ins are accepted during Thursday’s blood drive, you are encouraged to make an appointment – simply visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code “Blood Blitz.”

All donors will receive a $10 Visa gift card.