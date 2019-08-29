Red Cross SC preparing for Hurricane Dorian, not yet ready to deploy volunteers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Red Cross is preparing for any possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian in South Carolina.

Right now, they do not have any plans to send state volunteers to Florida ahead of Dorian making landfall.

They say the national Red Cross is calling volunteers, but not quite ready to deploy anyone.

“We have calls daily with national, so as the storm changes and the threat changes, that decision may change – but for right now South Carolina volunteers will stay in South Carolina to help the folks here if needed. But we also have folks available to go if needed,” said Ben Williamson, Communications Director for Red Cross SC

For now, the Red Cross strongly urges you to have your hurricane kit and hurricane plans ready while the storm is still at sea and because we are now in peak hurricane season.

