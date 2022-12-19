CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There is an increased need for blood donations across the Lowcountry this holiday season.

The American Red Cross saw its first-ever national blood shortage at the beginning of this year. And going into 2023, they are working to prevent that from happening again.

The Red Cross said they typically see fewer people donating blood during the holiday season – but experts say just one unit of blood could save up to three lives.

You can help potentially save a life with upcoming blood drives happening next week. News 2 will partner with the American Red Cross on Wednesday, December 28 at the Omar Shrine Center in Mount Pleasant and the Rollins Edwards Community Center in Summerville from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

“Right now, only three percent of Americans donate while 68 percent are eligible to donate. So, we would love to see more come out. It’s really important to have an ample amount of blood on the shelves ready to go out to the people who need it,” said Saskia Lindsay, American Red Cross Regional Communications Manager.

From cancer to car accidents and other emergencies, Red Cross leaders say blood donations are always needed at local hospitals.