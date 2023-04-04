CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular West Ashley restaurant is set to close later this month after serving customers for the past 20 years.

Red Orchids China Bistro, located off Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, announced this week they will be closing due to construction plans for the shopping center where it’s located.

A staffing shortage and “skyrocketing inflation” were also listed as reasons for the sudden closure.

“The laughter and joy we’ve shared and the meaningful relationships we have built throughout two decades will be most treasured. It pulls on the heartstrings, but let’s celebrate the closure of this chapter together. Hope to see you soon,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

The last day of operations will be Sunday, April 23.