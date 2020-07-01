Red, white, and blue deals and treats to brighten your 4th of July holiday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re just days away from the 4th of July holiday, and while celebrations might look a little different this year because of the pandemic, some steals and deals will still be booming.

Offers.com put together a lit of coupons, deals, and red, white, and blue treats from restaurants and stores to help you enjoy Independence Day.

7-Eleven: This year is different. So 7-Eleven is celebrating differently–all month long. They’re giving a month of gifts to you and the community. Celebrate our country’s birthday with a free medium Slurpee any day in July, only with 7REWARDS.

Dairy Queen: Looking for a quick snack on the Fourth of July? How about a Chili Dog and a Coke? Or a cheeseburger and a Misty Slush. Mix and match from a variety of options and pay just $4 for two.

Jimmy John’s: More sandwich, more money in your pocket. Through July 5, Jimmy John’s customers can buy any 8-inch or 16-inch sandwich and get an additional sandwich for 50% off. Guests can place an order online or via Jimmy John’s App for curbside pickup or contactless delivery to their door. Note that this offer is valid only for online orders or those placed on the Jimmy John’s App.

Krispy Kreme: From now through July 4, the Indoughpendence Day collection of doughnuts will be available for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S. Give all four a try: Patriotic Sprinkles Doughnut; Strawberry Sparkler Doughnut; Original Filled Freedom Ring Doughnut; and the Firework Doughnut.

Logans Roadhouse: Looking to dine-in this Fourth of July a little early, get a great meal and not break the bank? Logan’s Roadhouse has a wide selection of meals for $8.99 that are only being offered from 3 pm until 6 pm., which gives you plenty of time to make it to a fireworks show.

LongHorn Steakhouse: For those who prefer to hand over the tongs to certified Grill Masters, LongHorn Steakhouse is offering a selection of quality steakhouse favorites served curbside, to-go.

Mrs. Fields: There are plenty of delicious red, white and blue options from Mrs. Fields to take with you to your Fourth of July picnic. For example, the Big Bang Box is a patriotic selection of 18 original cookies and 3 frosted rounds, for $39.99, and get 10% off when you sign up with your email.

Omaha Steaks: Celebrate Independence Day with juicy burgers, gourmet franks, and so much more with an Omaha Steaks’ package, like the Star-Spangled Feast which features 50 total items and is on sale for 51% off. Spend over $169 and get a free gift: four Omaha Steaks Burgers and four Gourmet Jumbo Franks.

Red Lobster: Feed a family of four, starting at just $7 per person. Offering 13 terrific options from Cajun Chicken Linguini Alfredo to Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, grabbing one or more of these complete meals to take home for your Independence Day celebration will make everyone happy.

Ruby Tuesday: Place your Ruby Tuesday order online and get 15% off your entire order.

Sonic Drive-In: An App exclusive that screams summer-is-here: Sonic is giving away a FREE medium Red Bull Slush, one time only, with any App purchase.

Starbucks: Even if you can’t get next to a fire pit with your stick and marshmallow this Fourth of July, stop by Starbucks and get your S’mores fix with their S’mores Frappuccino. Actually, Starbucks is featuring a variety of summer-inspired delights on their menu right now.

Waffle House: When you buy $100 in gift cards from the Waffle House, they’ll give you $20 off your order. Start your 4th of July off with breakfast with the family, buy a gift card, get $20 off, and walk out with a gift card for later or to give as a gift.