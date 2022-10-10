CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly renovated library on Dorchester Road is set to reopen on Tuesday.

Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) on Tuesday will celebrate a grand re-opening of its Dorchester Road Library Branch at 9:00 a.m.

The Dorchester Road Library closed on July 2021 to undergo renovations as part of a $108.5 million referendum-funded project passed by Charleston County voters in 2014 – the goal was to build five new libraries and renovate all existing branches.

“We’re excited to show patrons the incredible transformation that has taken place at Dorchester,” said CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig. “The updates at the branch offer the surrounding community a modern library equipped with resources, services, and technology that extend well beyond books.”

Refurbishments include new interior finishes, replacing shelving, updating their book collection, new furniture and technology upgrades.

The branch was originally scheduled to open on October 3, but that was postponed because of Hurricane Ian.

Those attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning will have the opportunity to meet branch staff, take pictures with CCPL’s mascot Owlbert, and explore the renovated space.

The library is located at 6325 Dorchester Road.