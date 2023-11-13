MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant town leaders will hear a proposal on renovations to Alhambra Hall and the adjacent playground during a Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Committee (HDPC) meeting on Monday.

Alhambra Hall, a venue space owned by the town and known for weddings and other events, is set to undergo refurbishment next year.

The town’s Public Service Department said the age and condition of the building’s exterior has led to deterioration, which is causing water and air intrusion and destruction of the building structure.

The proposed refurbishment project would remove existing materials and provide new roofing, siding, windows, and exterior doors. Exterior stairs would be replaced, and overall structural repairs and maintenance are also expected.

On the hall grounds, new hardscapes and pathways would be added along with landscape modernization, and new benches and recreation site furnishings. Plans also include adding additional parking.

At the nearby playground, plans include adding inclusive playground equipment, new hardscapes, enhanced gathering areas, new perimeter fencing, and additional parking.

“Sight designs aim to enhance accessibility and connectivity of both properties and to expand compatible uses identified through public engagement initiatives,” documents stated.

The town gathered feedback through several public meetings and focus groups. Over the summer, it was reported that the updates would occur during the summer months.