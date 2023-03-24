NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess officially announced his candidacy for mayor Friday morning.

The news comes just one day after Burgess said he would be retiring as the department’s chief at the beginning of May.

“Today I am here to tell you that I am running today, tomorrow, and every day from now until November 7th to earn your vote so that I may become the next mayor of the city of North Charleston,” Burgess said in his announcement.

Chief Burgess first hinted at a possible run for the office during an interview with News 2 in January. At the time, he said that he would consider the run if current longtime North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey did not seek reelection.

“Over the past couple of years, my role in the next phase of my life began to become clearer. I knew that when the time was right and Mayor Summey had completed his service as Mayor of North Charleston, my thoughts and vision would become reality. I am excited about this challenge and opportunity to serve the people of North Charleston as their next mayor,” Burgess said.

Burgess joined the North Charleston Police Department in 1989 and rose through the ranks. He was appointed chief in 2018 after taking over for Eddie Driggers when he became special assistant to the mayor.

While serving as police chief, Burgess has managed a budget of over $40 million and a team of more than 400 sworn officers and unsworn civilians.

He launched several programs that received national attention, some of which include the department’s “Stop the Violence” walks through crime-ridden neighborhoods, the CAPS (Cops Athletics Program), which offers free, organized youth sports programs, and the “Baby Changes

Everything” initiative to decrease infant rollover deaths by providing resources for new and expecting mothers.

Burgess is a North Charleston native who graduated from Bonds Wilson North Charleston High School. He is a proud member of Royal Missionary Baptist Church.

Mayor Summey announced earlier this month that he would not seek reelection after nearly 30 years in office.