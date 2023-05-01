NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Reggie Burgess is set to retire from the North Charleston Police Department on Monday after 34 years with the agency.

Burgess served in various roles with the police department, including police chief for the past five years. His focus will now shift to a run for mayor of his hometown.

Burgess joined the North Charleston Police Department in 1989 after playing football for Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland.

After rising through the ranks, Burgess was named police chief in 2018 after being appointed by Mayor Keith Summey.

“Today is bittersweet for me,” Burgess said. “I am leaving the only job that I ever had as an adult. I’ve built so many relationships in the community, this Police Department, and in the City’s administration that I truly cherish. I will miss seeing so many of them each day. I am so proud of the officers who have chosen to serve and protect this great city of North Charleston.”

Burgess said he is excited to focus his attention on becoming the next North Charleston mayor.

His final act will be to swear in the department’s first recruit from Puerto Rico, who is graduating from the police academy.