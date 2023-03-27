CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man listed on the sex offender registry was cited Friday for allegedly urinating on a tree across the street from a downtown Charleston school.

Just before noon, an officer with the Charleston Police Department was conducting patrol around Wragg Mall, which is not far from the Charleston Visitors Center and Charleston Museum, when they discovered a man urinating on a tree in the park.

The officer noted that the incident happened directly across from Charleston Progressive Academy during a school day.

According to an incident report, the man – identified as Ronald Frame – was issued a citation for unlawful urination.

Officers learned that Frame was on the sex offender registry related to child pornography through an arrest by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Frame was placed on trespass warning from Wragg Mall.