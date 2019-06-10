Registered sex offender who cut off GPS monitoring captured, authorities say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say the suspect who cut off their GPS monitoring device has been captured in Ladson following a brief foot pursuit.

An agent with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services said 20-year-old Shymon Maleek Chaplin, a registered sex offender, was wanted for a violation of electronic monitoring.

Chaplin was released from the Department of Corrections on May 31st with a GPS monitor after being convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

On the evening of June 6th, 2019, they say Chaplin removed his GPS monitor and his whereabouts are currently unknown. He is facing 10 years in the Department of Corrections for this violation.

While details about the foot pursuit were not immediately available, authorities say Chaplin was captured at a Bi-Lo grocery story on College Park Road/Highway 78 Monday afternoon.