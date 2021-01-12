Registration for the first annual celebration of African American literature in Charleston now open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Registration for the virtual and free Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival is now open.

The festival is happening Jan. 14 – 16, 2021 and will be focused on amplifying the voices of black authors. The programs for authors and readers will include panels and workshops featuring authors, publishing professionals, librarians and more.

Attendees will have the chance to attend live virtual programs and discussions, engage with presenters, authors and attendees.

“The Black Ink Festival has been working to showcase the works of black authors for more than five years during its annual event, which has attracted hundreds of attendees” said Black Ink Committee Chair Djuanna Brockington. “This year, Black Ink will further highlight the diversity of our literary landscape.”

Topics include marketing your writing project, a self-publishing workshop, a discussion on advocating for black voices, a panel on influencer marketing featuring Instagram Influencer Jeanell Marvin, and a discussion on how calls for diversity are changing the publishing landscape, featuring New York Times bestselling author Kiley Reid and a representative of We Need Diverse Books.

For more information on the event and the full program list, click here.