Registration is open for the 20th annual Thrivent Financial Race for The ARK

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The ARK is hosting their 20th annual Thrivent Financial Race on Saturday, August 24th.

The race includes a 5k run/walk and a 1-mile fun run that will begin and end at the St. Luke’s Lutheran Church on Central Ave. The 5k starts at 7:45 a.m. and the 1-mile fun run kicks off at 8:45 a.m.

Registration for the 5K run/walk is $35-dollars with an included T-shirt, or $25 dollars without a T-shirt.

Registration and packet pickup will be noon to 6 p.m. on Aug. 23 and from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. on race day in St. Luke’s Fellowship Hall. Day-of registration for the 5K is $40. Day-of registration for the 1-mile fun run is $15 or $35 for a family of four.

Race proceeds will benefit The ARK, a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program that provides support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia.

To learn more or to donate, visit: www.TheARKofSC.org .