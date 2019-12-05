Registration open for 2020 Off Road Duathlon at Laurel Hill County Park

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Registration is now open for the Off-Road Duathlon on January 18, 2020.

The event will take place at Laurel Hill County Park in Mount Pleasant, according to the press release from Charleston County Parks.

This event will begin with a two-mile run, followed by a 7- mile bike ride, and will conclude with a 2-mile run.

Beginners and experienced athletes alike are encouraged to participate “no matter their experience or their fitness levels and abilities” according to Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission Fitness and Wellness Manager, Allison Foster.

The press release includes some important things to remember:

The Race will begin January 18 at 8:30 a.m.

The event is open to everyone ages 14 and up, but participants under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

The entrance fee will be $45 in advance and $54 the day of the race.

Helmets are required for the bike portion of the race.

No earbuds, strollers, or pets are allowed on the course.

Participants should enter through the special event entrance location at 1400 Highway 41.