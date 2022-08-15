WATERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Courageous Kidz, a nonprofit based out of Charleston invites Lowcountry residents to ‘Pound Out Childhood Cancer’ and release their inner rock star for a good cause.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

To raise awareness, Courageous Kidz will host the second annual Pound Out Childhood Cancer event on September 17 at Colleton County Parks and Recreation.

The event will feature a POUND fitness class.

According to Karon Boatwright with the POUND Tour Crew, POUND is a “full-body workout that combines cardio, conditioning, and strength training with yoga and Pilates-inspired movements using Ripstix.”

Photo: Courageous Kidz and Pound Out Childhood Cancer

Photo: Courageous Kidz and Pound Out Childhood Cancer

The fitness technique was created by two drummers who “aspire to change minds before bodies and use beat and alternative movement to launch people to new heights of self-worth, happiness, and human connection,” Boatwright said.

At the 2021 Pound Out Childhood Cancer event, Courageous Kidz raised $2,100 for childhood cancer.

For more information Courageous Kids visit www.courageouskidz.org.

Information on the funding event can be found on Eventbrite.