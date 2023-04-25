WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Human skeletal remains found near Kingstree last week were identified as those of a 25-year-old Georgetown man.

Williamsburg County authorities said the remains of a missing person were found near McAlister Road on April 19.

Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryhand told News 2 that the victim was Daniel Altman, who was last seen in Georgetown on April 11.

Investigators with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said Altman traveled to Kingstree where he was believed to have been lured into an abandoned residence and shot and then burned.

Four people were later arrested in connection with the discovery of Altman’s remains including Javon Chattine, Jackiel Chattine, Marquise Mitchum, and Serenity Jackson.

Coroner Henryhand said Altman’s cause of death is pending autopsy.