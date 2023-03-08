NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It all started on a Sunday afternoon. ‘Helping Others Prosper Economically’ — a dream that Dorothea Bernique had had for 20 years.

“I started with the thought process, I started with an idea,” she recalled. “It has been a journey for me embracing hope and having an expectation of where I saw in my head years and years and years ago.”

Starting her career as a licensed advisor in insurance, mortgages, and investments, she knew how to help people achieve personal finance.

Working with clients at RBC Bank, Dorothea said she always wanted to have an organization of her own one day. And 18 years ago, when she met a young woman who needed help, she knew it was time to step out on a leap of faith.

“At one point she leaned into me and said ‘Miss Dorothea, what’s investing?’ Really, it was then that I knew that although this is what I wanted to do, this was not the specific way to do it. There was an even greater need in our community to give people the basic knowledge, the basic information, the information that we somehow took for granted because we just thought somehow people would know it.”

As a woman of faith, she was driven to come up with the acronym for her organization ‘Increasing H.O.P.E’ with the word hope standing for “Helping Others Prosper Economically.”

And in 2005, the organization came to light.

“I just heard it in my head. I just heard that voice. And from then I actually had the acronym for ‘HOPE’ before I even knew the whole scope for what it’s supposed to be and how it is supposed to come into existence,” she said.

Dorothea and her team work passionately — day in and day out towards the mission of helping people in underserved communities in the Lowcountry attain financial freedom and end generational poverty.

With the help of other non-profits, the Increasing H.O.P.E. facility also provides small businesses to thrive in personalized rooms, and pilot programs for minority entrepreneurs.

“Let them know we are not here to judge, that hangs on our wall. We are not here to judge them; we understand that collaboration is key. So, we might be able to give the answer, but we provide resource partners, and the other is there is always hope,” she said.

Starting the idea at her kitchen table – now, 18 years later, ‘Increasing H.O.P.E Financial Training Center’ continues to help hundreds of people to prosper and see hope in themselves and their businesses.

“Even before the incorporation of the organization as a non-profit, I knew and found written down in 2003 that it said I will have a financial training center. So is for much of a journey as it is to take other people on a journey of hope and giving them an expectation, that is exactly what it has been for me.”