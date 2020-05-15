Remarkable Women finalist retires from The Citadel with socially distant parade

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A finalist for News 2’s Remarkable Women campaign celebrating with a socially distant parade on Thursday as she retired from The Citadel.

Dr. Conway Saylor is a child psychologist and researcher.

She spent 30 years teaching at The Citadel, where she also served as director of service learning.

Dr. Saylor helped cadets serve the community and tackled homelessness, disabilities and food insecurity.

The retiree said she is looking forward to continuing her community service.