Remarkable Women: Nominate a local woman who inspires, leads, and forges the way for others

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 is gearing up to celebrate local women that inspire, lead, and forge the way for others through our annual Remarkable Women initiative.

To celebrate these women, we need to learn about their backgrounds and stories.

Take a moment to nominate a remarkable woman in your life today. Through a special panel of judges, our station will select finalists early next year and the Lowcountry’s winner compete to become the Most Remarkable Woman in the Nation.

Past winners include Dr. Romina Ilic, an anesthesiologist and director of the cardiovascular intensive care unit at Roper St. Francis, and Nanci Steadman Shipman, founder of Wakeup Carolina, a foundation that provides hope in recovery.

You can learn more about these remarkable women and our finalists by clicking here.